Textbook Question
Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?
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Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?
"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
63. y = x^π"
L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
105. lim(x→∞) x arctan(2/x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫₁^(1/x) (1 / t) dt,x > 0
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
39. ∫(from -3 to -2)dx/x
84. Find lim(x→∞) (√(x² + 1) - √x).