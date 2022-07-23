Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
79. ∫(from -1 to 0)6dt/√(3-2t-t²)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
79. ∫(from -1 to 0)6dt/√(3-2t-t²)
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 115–120.
117. dy/dx = 1/(x√(x² - 1)), x > 1; y(2) = π
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = xe^x-e^x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
96. ∫dy/((arcsin y)(1-y²))
22. The function ln x grows slower than any polynomial Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than any nonconstant polynomial.
In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.
3. y = 1/x ∫(from 1 to x) e^t/t dt, x²y' + xy = e^x