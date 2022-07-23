Textbook Question
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 115–120.
117. dy/dx = 1/(x√(x² - 1)), x > 1; y(2) = π
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Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 115–120.
117. dy/dx = 1/(x√(x² - 1)), x > 1; y(2) = π
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
24. lim (x → π/2) (ln(csc x)) / (x - (π/2))²
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = xe^x-e^x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
75. ∫y dy/√(1-y^4)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
96. ∫dy/((arcsin y)(1-y²))
22. The function ln x grows slower than any polynomial Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than any nonconstant polynomial.