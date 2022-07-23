Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
79. ∫(from -1 to 0)6dt/√(3-2t-t²)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
79. ∫(from -1 to 0)6dt/√(3-2t-t²)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
24. lim (x → π/2) (ln(csc x)) / (x - (π/2))²
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
10. (dy/dx) = x²√y, y > 0
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
75. ∫y dy/√(1-y^4)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
96. ∫dy/((arcsin y)(1-y²))
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x⁵