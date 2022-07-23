Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.117
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.117

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 115–120.
117. dy/dx = 1/(x√(x² - 1)), x > 1; y(2) = π

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.

79. ∫(from -1 to 0)6dt/√(3-2t-t²)

23
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.

24. lim (x → π/2) (ln(csc x)) / (x - (π/2))²

20
views
Textbook Question

Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.

10. (dy/dx) = x²√y, y > 0

36
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.

75. ∫y dy/√(1-y^4)

24
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.

96. ∫dy/((arcsin y)(1-y²))

21
views
Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.

f(x) = x⁵

16
views