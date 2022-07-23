Textbook Question
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
12. (dy/dx) = 3x²e^(-y)
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Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
12. (dy/dx) = 3x²e^(-y)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = cos(e^(-θ^2))
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = √(θ + 3) sin θ
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
64. y = 1/(t(t+1)(t+2))
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
51. lim (θ → 0) (θ - sin θ cos θ) / (tan θ - θ)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y=arccsc(x²+1)