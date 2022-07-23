Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
9. (sinh(x)+cosh(x))⁴
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
9. (sinh(x)+cosh(x))⁴
130. Where does the periodic function f(x) = 2e^(sin(x/2)) take on its extreme values, and what are these values?
25. First-order chemical reactions In some chemical reactions, the rate at which the amount of a substance changes with time is proportional to the amount present. For the change of δ-gluconolactone into gluconic acid, for example,
dy/dt = -0.6y
when t is measured in hours. If there are 100 grams of δ-gluconolactone present when t=0, how many grams will be left after the first hour?
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = 5√s
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
39. ∫x coth⁻¹(x)dx = ((x²-1)/2)coth⁻¹(x) + x/2 + C
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
57. ∫dx/(x√(25x²-2))