In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
55. ∫dx/(2√x + 2x)
41. Cooling soup Suppose that a cup of soup cooled from 90°C to 60°C after 10 min in a room where the temperature was 20°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to answer the following questions.
a. How much longer would it take the soup to cool to 35°C?
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
85. y = log₂(8t^(ln 2))
7. Order the following functions from slowest growing to fastest growing as x→∞.
a. e^x
b. x^x
c. (ln x)^x
d. e^(x/2)
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
73. y = log₄ x + log₄ x²