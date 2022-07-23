Textbook Question
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
26
views
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
77. ∫dx/√(-x²+4x-3)
13. When is a polynomial f(x) of at most the order of a polynomial g(x) as x→∞? Give reasons for your answer.
Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?