Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
13. lim(x → 1⁻)arcsin(x)
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
13. lim(x → 1⁻)arcsin(x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
55. ∫dx/(17+x²)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
37. ∫(from x²/2 to x²)ln(√t)dt
Suppose that the range of g lies in the domain of f so that the composition fog is defined. If f and g are one-to-one, can anything be said about fog? Give reasons for your answer.
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=(x+1)², x≥-1
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
5. lim (x → 0) (1 - cos x) / x²