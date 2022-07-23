Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
47. y=(arccot(x³))³
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In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
47. y=(arccot(x³))³
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
73. lim (x → ∞) (2^x - 3^x) / (3^x + 4^x)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
29. y = ln(1/(x√(x+1)))
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
60. lim (x → 0) (e^x + x)^(1/x)
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
120. y = x^(sin x)
In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.
ln y = e^y sinx