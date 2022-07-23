Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.
5. Differential Equation: 2y + y' = 4x + 2
Initial condition: y(-1) = e² - 2
Solution candidate: y = e^(-2x) + 2x
27
views
In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.
5. Differential Equation: 2y + y' = 4x + 2
Initial condition: y(-1) = e² - 2
Solution candidate: y = e^(-2x) + 2x
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(5-7x)
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
88. d²y/dx² = sec²x, y(0)=0 and y'(0)=1
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
29. y = ln(1/(x√(x+1)))
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
60. lim (x → 0) (e^x + x)^(1/x)
In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.
ln y = e^y sinx