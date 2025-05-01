Problem 7.4.47

47. Carbon-14 The oldest known frozen human mummy, discovered in the Schnalstal glacier of the Italian Alps in 1991 and called Otzi, was found wearing straw shoes and a leather coat with goat fur, and holding a copper ax and stone dagger. It was estimated that Otzi died 5000 years before he was discovered in the melting glacier. How much of the original carbon-14 remained in Otzi at the time of his discovery?