Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.8.24
Chapter 8, Problem 8.8.24

The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ 2x e^(−x²) dx

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.

70
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.

∫ sin(θ) dθ / (cos²θ + cos θ - 2)

6
views
Textbook Question

The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.

∫₀¹ dr / r^0.999

20
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–73, use integration by parts to establish the reduction formula.

∫ (ln x)^n dx = x (ln x)^n - n ∫ (ln x)^(n-1) dx

2
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.

∫ (x + 3) / (2x³ - 8x) dx

19
views
Textbook Question

The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.

∫ (dt / t√(3 + t²)

25
views