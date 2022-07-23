Textbook Question
Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
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Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ 5 dx / √(25x² - 9), where x > 3/5
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ sin(θ) dθ / (cos²θ + cos θ - 2)
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ 2x e^(−x²) dx
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x + 3) / (2x³ - 8x) dx