In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (8x² + 8x + 2) / (4x² + 1)² dx
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (8x² + 8x + 2) / (4x² + 1)² dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / cos θ - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / √(1 - 4x²) from 0 to 1/(2√2)
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (1 / (cos² x tan x)) dx from π/3 to π/4
[Technology Exercise] 75. Find, to two decimal places, the x-coordinate of the centroid of the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = arctan(x), and the line x = √3.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos(2x)) dx