Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.16
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x + 3) / (2x³ - 8x) dx
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