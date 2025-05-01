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- Light Dependent Reactions definitions12. Photosynthesis15 Terms
- Light Independent Reactions definitions12. Photosynthesis15 Terms
- Light Independent Reactions quiz12. Photosynthesis15 Terms
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport11 Terms
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport15 Terms
- Protein Sorting quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport10 Terms
- Protein Sorting definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport15 Terms
- ER Processing and Transport quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport15 Terms
- ER Processing and Transport definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport16 Terms