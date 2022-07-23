Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x4-8x3+29x2-66x+72
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function.
Key Concepts
Rational Root Theorem
Synthetic Division
Factoring and Finding Remaining Zeros
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x6-9x4-16x2+144
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. The polynomial function has three variations in sign.
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x5−x4−7x3+7x2−12x−12
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x3−2x2−11x+12=0
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. 2x3+x+2; x+1
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1.