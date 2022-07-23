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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 15
Chapter 2, Problem 15

After a 20% reduction, you purchase a television for \$336. What was the television's price before the reduction?

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1
Let the original price of the television be represented by \(P\).
A 20% reduction means the price is reduced by 20% of \(P\), so the sale price is \(P - 0.20P = 0.80P\).
We know the sale price after the reduction is \(336\), so set up the equation: \(0.80P = 336\).
To find the original price \(P\), divide both sides of the equation by \(0.80\): \(P = \frac{336}{0.80}\).
Simplify the right side to find the original price before the reduction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentage Reduction

A percentage reduction represents a decrease in the original amount by a certain percent. For example, a 20% reduction means the new price is 80% of the original price, calculated as 100% - 20% = 80%. Understanding this helps relate the sale price to the original price.

Relationship Between Original and Reduced Price

The reduced price is found by multiplying the original price by the remaining percentage after reduction. If the original price is P and the reduction is r%, then the sale price = P × (1 - r/100). This equation allows solving for the original price when the sale price and reduction are known.
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Solving Linear Equations

To find the original price, you set up a linear equation based on the relationship between original and reduced prices. Solving for the unknown involves isolating the variable by performing inverse operations, such as division, to find the original price before the discount.
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