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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 14a
Chapter 2, Problem 14a

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x2 + 2

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1
Step 1: Understand the equation y = x^2 + 2. This is a quadratic equation, which represents a parabola that opens upwards because the coefficient of x^2 is positive.
Step 2: Create a table of values for x and y. Use the given x-values (-3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3). For each x-value, substitute it into the equation y = x^2 + 2 to calculate the corresponding y-value.
Step 3: For example, when x = -3, substitute into the equation: y = (-3)^2 + 2. Similarly, calculate y for all other x-values (-2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3).
Step 4: Plot the points (x, y) on a coordinate plane. Each point corresponds to an x-value and its calculated y-value. For example, if x = -3 and y = 11, plot the point (-3, 11). Repeat for all other points.
Step 5: Connect the plotted points with a smooth curve to form the graph of the parabola. Ensure the curve is symmetric about the y-axis, as the equation y = x^2 + 2 is symmetric.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Functions

A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically expressed in the form y = ax^2 + bx + c. The graph of a quadratic function is a parabola, which can open upwards or downwards depending on the sign of the coefficient 'a'. Understanding the shape and properties of parabolas is essential for graphing quadratic equations.
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Graphing Points

Graphing points involves plotting specific coordinates on a Cartesian plane. For the equation y = x^2 + 2, you will substitute the given x-values (-3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3) into the equation to find the corresponding y-values. This process helps visualize the relationship between x and y, forming the curve of the quadratic function.
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Vertex and Axis of Symmetry

The vertex of a parabola is the highest or lowest point on the graph, depending on its orientation. The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that divides the parabola into two mirror-image halves, passing through the vertex. For the function y = x^2 + 2, the vertex can be found at the point (0, 2), which is crucial for accurately sketching the graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ∩ [- 1, 2]

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Textbook Question

After a 20% reduction, you purchase a television for \$336. What was the television's price before the reduction?

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 10x - 1 = (2x + 1)2

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x-5 = 7

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 7 - 7x = (3x + 2)(x - 1)

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Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x2 - 2

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