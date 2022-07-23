Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x
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In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x2 + 2
After a 20% reduction, you purchase a television for \$336. What was the television's price before the reduction?
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 10x - 1 = (2x + 1)2
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x-5 = 7