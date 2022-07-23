Ordered Pairs

An ordered pair is a pair of numbers used to represent a point in a coordinate system, written in the form (x, y). The first number, 'x', represents the horizontal distance from the origin, while the second number, 'y', represents the vertical distance. The order of the numbers is significant; switching them would place the point in a different location. For example, the point (0, -3) indicates a position directly below the origin on the y-axis.