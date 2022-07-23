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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 10
Chapter 2, Problem 10

Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (0, -3)

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1
Understand the rectangular coordinate system: It consists of two perpendicular axes, the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical), which intersect at the origin (0, 0). Points are represented as ordered pairs (x, y).
Identify the coordinates of the given point: The point (0, -3) has an x-coordinate of 0 and a y-coordinate of -3.
Locate the x-coordinate: Since the x-coordinate is 0, the point lies directly on the y-axis. No horizontal movement is needed from the origin.
Locate the y-coordinate: Move vertically downward from the origin by 3 units because the y-coordinate is -3 (negative values indicate movement downward).
Mark the point: Place a dot at the location (0, -3) on the rectangular coordinate system, ensuring it is on the y-axis 3 units below the origin.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular Coordinate System

A rectangular coordinate system, also known as the Cartesian coordinate system, consists of two perpendicular axes: the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical). Each point in this system is defined by an ordered pair (x, y), where 'x' indicates the horizontal position and 'y' indicates the vertical position. Understanding this system is crucial for accurately plotting points and visualizing relationships between them.
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Ordered Pairs

An ordered pair is a pair of numbers used to represent a point in a coordinate system, written in the form (x, y). The first number, 'x', represents the horizontal distance from the origin, while the second number, 'y', represents the vertical distance. The order of the numbers is significant; switching them would place the point in a different location. For example, the point (0, -3) indicates a position directly below the origin on the y-axis.
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Plotting Points

Plotting points involves marking a specific location on a coordinate grid based on its ordered pair. To plot the point (0, -3), you start at the origin (0, 0), move horizontally to '0' on the x-axis, and then move vertically down to '-3' on the y-axis. This process is essential for visualizing data, solving equations graphically, and understanding geometric relationships.
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