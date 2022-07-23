Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
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Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (0, -3)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 3)
Solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13