Textbook Question
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
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Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
Find each product and write the result in standard form. - 3i(7i - 5)
Solve and check each linear equation. 2x - 7 = 6 + x
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (0, -3)
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + 4i)(3 + i)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 3)