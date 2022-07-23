Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Solve and check each linear equation. 11x - (6x - 5) = 40
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Key Concepts
Linear Equations
Distributive Property
Checking Solutions
A new car worth \$45,000 is depreciating in value by \$5000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$10,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
You are choosing between two gyms. One gym offers membership for a fee of \$40 plus a monthly fee of \$25. The other offers membership for a fee of \$15 plus a monthly fee of \$30. After how many months will the total cost at each gym be the same? What will be the total cost for each gym?
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i - (14 - 9i)