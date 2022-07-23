Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Solve and check each linear equation. 11x - (6x - 5) = 40
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
You are choosing between two gyms. One gym offers membership for a fee of \$40 plus a monthly fee of \$25. The other offers membership for a fee of \$15 plus a monthly fee of \$30. After how many months will the total cost at each gym be the same? What will be the total cost for each gym?
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i - (14 - 9i)