Solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13

Textbook Question
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
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Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
Find each product and write the result in standard form. - 3i(7i - 5)
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (0, -3)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
You are choosing between two gyms. One gym offers membership for a fee of \$40 plus a monthly fee of \$25. The other offers membership for a fee of \$15 plus a monthly fee of \$30. After how many months will the total cost at each gym be the same? What will be the total cost for each gym?