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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 9
Chapter 2, Problem 9

Solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13

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1
Distribute the -5 across the terms inside the parentheses: \( x - 5(x + 3) = x - 5x - 15 \).
Combine like terms on the left side of the equation: \( x - 5x - 15 = -4x - 15 \).
Set the equation equal to 13: \( -4x - 15 = 13 \).
Add 15 to both sides to isolate the term with \( x \): \( -4x = 13 + 15 \).
Divide both sides by -4 to solve for \( x \): \( x = \frac{28}{-4} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations

A linear equation is an algebraic expression that represents a straight line when graphed. It typically takes the form ax + b = c, where a, b, and c are constants, and x is the variable. Solving a linear equation involves isolating the variable on one side of the equation to find its value.
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Distributive Property

The distributive property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac, allowing us to multiply a single term by two or more terms inside parentheses. This property is essential for simplifying expressions and solving equations, as it helps eliminate parentheses and combine like terms effectively.
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Checking Solutions

Checking solutions involves substituting the found value of the variable back into the original equation to verify its correctness. This step ensures that the solution satisfies the equation, confirming that no errors occurred during the solving process. It is a crucial part of problem-solving in algebra.
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