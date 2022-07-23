Textbook Question
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
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Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
A new car worth \$45,000 is depreciating in value by \$5000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$10,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
Solve and check each linear equation. 11x - (6x - 5) = 40
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
Solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13