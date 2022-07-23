Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
833
views
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Find each product and write the result in standard form. - 3i(7i - 5)
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (0, -3)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13
You are choosing between two gyms. One gym offers membership for a fee of \$40 plus a monthly fee of \$25. The other offers membership for a fee of \$15 plus a monthly fee of \$30. After how many months will the total cost at each gym be the same? What will be the total cost for each gym?