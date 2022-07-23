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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 9
Chapter 2, Problem 9

Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)

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1
Identify the coordinates of the point given, which are \((-4, 0)\). Here, \(-4\) is the x-coordinate and \(0\) is the y-coordinate.
Recall that in a rectangular coordinate system (also called the Cartesian plane), the x-axis is horizontal and the y-axis is vertical.
Locate the x-coordinate \(-4\) on the x-axis. This means you move 4 units to the left of the origin (0,0) because the value is negative.
Since the y-coordinate is \(0\), you do not move up or down from the x-axis; the point lies exactly on the x-axis.
Mark the point at the position where the x-coordinate is \(-4\) and the y-coordinate is \(0\). This is the location of the point \((-4, 0)\) on the coordinate plane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular Coordinate System

The rectangular coordinate system, also known as the Cartesian plane, consists of two perpendicular number lines called the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical). Points are located using ordered pairs (x, y), where x indicates horizontal position and y indicates vertical position.
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Ordered Pairs

An ordered pair (x, y) represents a point's position on the coordinate plane, with the first number indicating the horizontal distance from the origin and the second number indicating the vertical distance. For example, (-4, 0) means 4 units left of the origin on the x-axis and 0 units up or down.
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Plotting Points

Plotting a point involves locating its position on the coordinate plane by moving along the x-axis to the x-value and then moving parallel to the y-axis to the y-value. For (-4, 0), start at the origin, move 4 units left, and stay on the x-axis since the y-value is zero.
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