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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 80a
Chapter 2, Problem 80a

Solve each absolute value inequality. 5|2x + 1| - 3 ≥ 9

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1
Rewrite the inequality to isolate the absolute value expression. Start by adding 3 to both sides: 5|2x + 1| ≥ 12.
Divide both sides of the inequality by 5 to further isolate the absolute value: |2x + 1| ≥ 12/5.
Recall the definition of absolute value inequalities. For |A| ≥ B, the inequality splits into two cases: A ≥ B or A ≤ -B. Apply this to the expression: 2x + 1 ≥ 12/5 or 2x + 1 ≤ -12/5.
Solve each inequality separately. For the first case, subtract 1 from both sides: 2x ≥ 12/5 - 5/5. Then divide by 2: x ≥ (12/5 - 5/5)/2. For the second case, subtract 1 from both sides: 2x ≤ -12/5 - 5/5. Then divide by 2: x ≤ (-12/5 - 5/5)/2.
Combine the solutions from both cases to express the final solution set. The solution will be in the form of two intervals: x ≥ (12/5 - 5/5)/2 or x ≤ (-12/5 - 5/5)/2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

Absolute value represents the distance of a number from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. For any real number x, the absolute value is denoted as |x|, which equals x if x is non-negative and -x if x is negative. Understanding absolute value is crucial for solving inequalities that involve expressions within absolute value symbols.
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Inequalities

Inequalities express a relationship between two expressions that are not necessarily equal. They can be represented using symbols such as >, <, ≥, or ≤. Solving inequalities often involves finding the range of values that satisfy the condition, which can include multiple solutions or intervals, especially when absolute values are involved.
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Solving Absolute Value Inequalities

To solve an absolute value inequality, one must consider the definition of absolute value and break the inequality into two separate cases. For example, the inequality |A| ≥ B leads to two scenarios: A ≥ B or A ≤ -B. This approach allows for finding all possible solutions that satisfy the original inequality, which is essential for complete problem-solving.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 2|x - 4| ≥ - 4

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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3|x - 1| + 2 ≥ 8

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Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 3x - 7 = 0

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