In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 2|x - 4| ≥ - 4
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b.the x-intercepts, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
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Key Concepts
Domain of a Function
X-Intercepts
Function Values
Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 2x + 1 = 0
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |4x - 3| = |4x - 5|
Solve each absolute value inequality. 5|2x + 1| - 3 ≥ 9
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3|x - 1| + 2 ≥ 8
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.