Discriminant

The discriminant is a key component of the quadratic formula, given by the expression b² - 4ac for a quadratic equation in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. It helps determine the nature of the roots of the equation. If the discriminant is positive, there are two distinct real solutions; if it is zero, there is exactly one real solution (a repeated root); and if it is negative, there are two complex solutions.