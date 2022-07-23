The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |4x - 3| = |4x - 5|
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 79a
Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 2x + 1 = 0
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Identify the coefficients of the quadratic equation in standard form, which is ax^2 + bx + c = 0. For the given equation x^2 - 2x + 1 = 0, the coefficients are: a = 1, b = -2, and c = 1.
Recall the formula for the discriminant, which is Δ = b^2 - 4ac. The discriminant helps determine the number and type of solutions for a quadratic equation.
Substitute the values of a, b, and c into the discriminant formula: Δ = (-2)^2 - 4(1)(1).
Simplify the expression for the discriminant. First, calculate (-2)^2, then calculate 4(1)(1), and finally subtract the second result from the first.
Interpret the value of the discriminant: If Δ > 0, there are two distinct real solutions. If Δ = 0, there is exactly one real solution (a repeated root). If Δ < 0, there are two complex solutions. Use this interpretation to determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Discriminant
The discriminant is a key component of the quadratic formula, given by the expression b² - 4ac for a quadratic equation in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. It helps determine the nature of the roots of the equation. If the discriminant is positive, there are two distinct real solutions; if it is zero, there is exactly one real solution (a repeated root); and if it is negative, there are two complex solutions.
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Quadratic Equation
A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of degree two, typically expressed in the standard form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants and a ≠ 0. The solutions to a quadratic equation can be found using various methods, including factoring, completing the square, or applying the quadratic formula. Understanding the structure of quadratic equations is essential for analyzing their solutions.
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Types of Solutions
The types of solutions for a quadratic equation are classified based on the value of the discriminant. Real solutions occur when the discriminant is non-negative, while complex solutions arise when the discriminant is negative. This classification is crucial for understanding the behavior of the graph of the quadratic function, which can intersect the x-axis at different points depending on the nature of the solutions.
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