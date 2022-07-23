Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 2/(x+5)

Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y = 8
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Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y = 8
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (4, -1) and (-6, 3)
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = 4x + 9 and g(x) = (x-9)/4
Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, 4), (3, 5), (4, 4), (4, 5)}
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x)=3x+8 and g(x) = (x-8)/3
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1) - 2