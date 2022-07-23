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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 113
Chapter 3, Problem 113

Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)∛(x+2) - 2

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Start by graphing the parent function f(x) = ∛x. This is the cube root function, which has a characteristic shape: it passes through the origin (0, 0), is symmetric about the origin, and increases slowly for both positive and negative x-values.
Identify the transformations applied to the parent function to obtain g(x) = (1/2)∛(x+2) - 2. The transformations include a horizontal shift, a vertical stretch/compression, and a vertical shift.
First, note the horizontal shift: the term (x + 2) inside the cube root indicates a shift 2 units to the left. This means the graph of ∛x will be moved 2 units to the left along the x-axis.
Next, observe the vertical compression: the coefficient (1/2) outside the cube root compresses the graph vertically by a factor of 1/2. This makes the graph less steep compared to the parent function.
Finally, apply the vertical shift: the subtraction of 2 at the end of the function, -2, shifts the entire graph 2 units downward along the y-axis. Combine all these transformations to sketch the graph of g(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cube Root Function

The cube root function, f(x) = ∛x, is a fundamental mathematical function that returns the number whose cube is x. It is defined for all real numbers and has a characteristic S-shaped curve that passes through the origin (0,0). Understanding its basic shape and properties, such as its domain and range, is essential for graphing and transforming the function.
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Transformations of Functions

Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For the function g(x) = (1/2)∛(x+2) - 2, the transformations include a horizontal shift left by 2 units, a vertical compression by a factor of 1/2, and a vertical shift down by 2 units. Mastery of these transformations allows for the accurate graphing of modified functions based on their parent functions.
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Graphing Techniques

Graphing techniques involve plotting points and understanding the behavior of functions to create accurate visual representations. For the cube root function and its transformations, it is important to identify key points, such as intercepts and turning points, and to understand how transformations affect these points. This skill is crucial for effectively visualizing and interpreting the behavior of complex functions.
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