In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/(x + 3) c. f(−9 - x)
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Key Concepts
Absolute Value Function
Function Evaluation
Simplification of Expressions
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| a. f(5)
In Exercises 37–40, find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-1, -2) and (-3, -4)
Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = x, g(x) = x + 3
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-4, 0), r = 10
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2)