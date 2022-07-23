Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)
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In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range of f and ƒ¯¹. f(x)=2x-1
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/(x + 3) c. f(−9 - x)
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-4, 0), r = 10
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2)