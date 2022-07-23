Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 39
Chapter 3, Problem 39

Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = x, g(x) = x + 3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given functions: \(f(x) = x\) and \(g(x) = x + 3\).
Create a table of values for \(x\) starting from \(-2\) to \(2\). For each \(x\), calculate \(f(x)\) and \(g(x)\) separately.
For \(f(x) = x\), the values will be the same as \(x\) itself. For \(g(x) = x + 3\), add 3 to each \(x\) value to find the corresponding \(g(x)\) values.
Plot the points for both functions on the same coordinate system using the calculated values. For example, plot \((x, f(x))\) and \((x, g(x))\) for each \(x\) from \(-2\) to \(2\).
Observe the graphs: describe how the graph of \(g\) is related to the graph of \(f\). Consider how adding 3 to \(x\) affects the position of the graph compared to \(f(x)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as f(x) and g(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to exactly one output. Evaluating a function means substituting a specific value for x to find the corresponding output, which is essential for plotting points on a graph.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Graphing Linear Functions

Linear functions like f(x) = x produce straight-line graphs. Plotting points for selected x-values and connecting them helps visualize the function. Understanding the slope and intercept aids in sketching and comparing graphs.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Vertical Translation of Graphs

Adding a constant to a function, as in g(x) = x + 3, shifts the graph vertically. Specifically, g(x) is the graph of f(x) moved up by 3 units. Recognizing this transformation helps describe the relationship between the two graphs.
Recommended video:
3:12
Determining Vertical Asymptotes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)

217
views
Textbook Question

Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4

1032
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range of f and ƒ¯¹. f(x)=2x-1

597
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/(x + 3) c. f(−9 - x)

151
views
Textbook Question

Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-4, 0), r = 10

851
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2)

755
views