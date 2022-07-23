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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 79
Chapter 4, Problem 79

In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(3x2+x−4)/(2x2−5x)

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1
Identify the domain of the function by finding the values of x that make the denominator zero. Solve 2x^2 - 5x = 0 to find these values, since the function is undefined there.
Find the intercepts: For the y-intercept, evaluate f(0) if it is in the domain. For the x-intercepts, set the numerator equal to zero and solve 3x^2 + x - 4 = 0 to find the values of x where f(x) = 0.
Determine any vertical asymptotes by using the values of x that make the denominator zero (from step 1), provided these values do not also make the numerator zero (which would indicate a hole instead).
Find the horizontal or oblique (slant) asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator polynomials. Since both are degree 2, divide the leading coefficients to find the horizontal asymptote.
Analyze the behavior of the function near the vertical asymptotes and at the ends of the domain by testing values of x in each interval determined by the vertical asymptotes, and use this information to sketch the graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding its domain, where the denominator Q(x) ≠ 0, is essential to avoid undefined values and to analyze the function's behavior.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Asymptotes

Asymptotes are lines that the graph of a function approaches but never touches. Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe end behavior as x approaches infinity or negative infinity.
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Introduction to Asymptotes

Graphing Steps for Rational Functions

Graphing rational functions involves identifying domain restrictions, intercepts, asymptotes, and behavior near asymptotes, then plotting points to sketch the curve. Following a systematic approach ensures an accurate and complete graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to show that 5 is a solution of x^4−4x^3−9x^2+16x+20=0. Then solve the polynomial equation.

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Textbook Question

Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The distance that a body falls from rest is directly proportional to the square of the time of the fall. If skydivers fall 144 feet in 3 seconds, how far will they fall in 10 seconds?

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Textbook Question

Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The pitch of a musical tone varies inversely as its wavelength. A tone has a pitch of 660 vibrations per second and a wavelength of 1.6 feet. What is the pitch of a tone that has a wavelength of 2.4 feet?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2−1)/x

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse of f(x)=(x−10)/(x+10).

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Textbook Question

Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x2+4x−1=0

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