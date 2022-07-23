In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x) = (x + 4)^2 - 2
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 1
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0
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Start by identifying the critical points of the inequality \((x-4)(x+2) > 0\). These are the values of \(x\) that make each factor equal to zero, so set each factor equal to zero: \(x - 4 = 0\) and \(x + 2 = 0\).
Solve each equation to find the critical points: \(x = 4\) and \(x = -2\). These points divide the real number line into three intervals: \((-\infty, -2)\), \((-2, 4)\), and \((4, \infty)\).
Test a value from each interval in the original inequality \((x-4)(x+2) > 0\) to determine if the product is positive or negative in that interval. For example, pick \(x = -3\) for \((-\infty, -2)\), \(x = 0\) for \((-2, 4)\), and \(x = 5\) for \((4, \infty)\).
Determine the sign of the product in each interval by substituting the test values into \((x-4)(x+2)\). If the product is greater than zero, that interval is part of the solution set; if not, it is excluded.
Express the solution set as the union of intervals where the inequality holds true, and write it in interval notation. Also, graph these intervals on the real number line, using open circles at the critical points since the inequality is strict (greater than zero, not greater than or equal to).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Inequalities
Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to zero or another value using inequality symbols like >, <, ≥, or ≤. Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the polynomial over different intervals.
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Critical Points and Sign Analysis
Critical points are values of the variable where the polynomial equals zero, dividing the number line into intervals. By testing points in each interval, you determine whether the polynomial is positive or negative there, which helps identify where the inequality holds true.
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Interval Notation and Graphing on the Number Line
Interval notation expresses solution sets as ranges of values using parentheses and brackets to indicate open or closed intervals. Graphing these solutions on a number line visually represents where the inequality is satisfied, aiding in understanding and communication of the solution.
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