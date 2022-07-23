Among all pairs of numbers whose difference is 14, find a pair whose product is as small as possible. What is the minimum product?
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Long Division
Quotient and Remainder in Polynomial Division
Degree of a Polynomial
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as a and b and inversely as the square root of c. y = 12 when a = 3, b = 2, and c = 25. Find y when a = 5, b = 3 and c = 9.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2−6x+9<0
Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=(x+7)/(x2+49)
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=x1/3 −4x2+7