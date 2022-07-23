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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 4, Problem 9

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=(x2+7)/x3f(x)=(x^2+7)/x^3

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1
Recall that a polynomial function is a function of the form \(f(x) = a_n x^n + a_{n-1} x^{n-1} + \cdots + a_1 x + a_0\), where the exponents \(n, n-1, \ldots, 1, 0\) are whole numbers (non-negative integers) and the coefficients \(a_i\) are real numbers.
Look at the given function: \(f(x) = \frac{x^2 + 7}{x^3}\). To analyze it, rewrite it by dividing each term in the numerator by \(x^3\) separately.
Rewrite the function as \(f(x) = \frac{x^2}{x^3} + \frac{7}{x^3} = x^{2-3} + 7x^{-3} = x^{-1} + 7x^{-3}\).
Notice that the exponents in the rewritten function are \(-1\) and \(-3\), which are negative integers. Since polynomial functions require non-negative integer exponents, this function is not a polynomial.
Therefore, \(f(x) = \frac{x^2 + 7}{x^3}\) is not a polynomial function, and so it does not have a degree.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables raised to non-negative integer exponents, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. It cannot include variables in denominators, negative exponents, or fractional powers. Understanding this helps determine if a given function qualifies as a polynomial.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

Simplifying expressions like (x^2 + 7) / x^3 involves dividing each term in the numerator by the denominator separately. This process can reveal if the function contains negative exponents, which disqualify it from being a polynomial. Simplification is key to correctly classifying the function.
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Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable with a nonzero coefficient. After confirming a function is polynomial, identifying the degree involves finding the term with the largest exponent. This helps in understanding the function's behavior and graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.


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Textbook Question

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=(x2+7)/3f(x)=(x^2+7)/3

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Textbook Question

Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).] f(x)=x3+x2+2xf(x) = -x^3 + x^2 + 2x

a.b. c. d.

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Textbook Question

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as a and b and inversely as the square root of c. y = 12 when a = 3, b = 2, and c = 25. Find y when a = 5, b = 3 and c = 9.

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