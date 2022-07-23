Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As , ____
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As , ____
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as a and b and inversely as the square root of c. y = 12 when a = 3, b = 2, and c = 25. Find y when a = 5, b = 3 and c = 9.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2−6x+9<0
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=x1/3 −4x2+7