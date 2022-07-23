Among all pairs of numbers whose difference is 14, find a pair whose product is as small as possible. What is the minimum product?
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 9
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2−6x+9<0
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1
Recognize that the inequality is a quadratic inequality: \(x^2 - 6x + 9 < 0\).
Factor the quadratic expression on the left side. Notice that \(x^2 - 6x + 9\) is a perfect square trinomial, so it factors as \((x - 3)^2\).
Rewrite the inequality using the factorization: \((x - 3)^2 < 0\).
Consider the properties of squares: since \((x - 3)^2\) is always greater than or equal to zero for all real \(x\), it can never be less than zero.
Conclude that there are no real values of \(x\) that satisfy \((x - 3)^2 < 0\), so the solution set is the empty set, which in interval notation is \(\emptyset\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Inequalities
Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to zero or another value using inequality symbols like <, >, ≤, or ≥. Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the polynomial over different intervals.
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Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Factoring is the process of rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of two binomials. For example, x² - 6x + 9 factors to (x - 3)(x - 3). Factoring helps identify the roots of the polynomial, which are critical points for determining where the inequality changes sign.
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Interval Notation and Number Line Graphing
Interval notation is a concise way to represent sets of real numbers, especially solution sets of inequalities. Graphing on a number line visually shows where the polynomial is positive or negative. Together, they help communicate the solution clearly, indicating which intervals satisfy the inequality.
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