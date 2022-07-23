Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As , ____
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As , ____
Among all pairs of numbers whose difference is 14, find a pair whose product is as small as possible. What is the minimum product?
Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=2(x−3)2+1
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as a and b and inversely as the square root of c. y = 12 when a = 3, b = 2, and c = 25. Find y when a = 5, b = 3 and c = 9.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2−6x+9<0
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .