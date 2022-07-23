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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 4, Problem 9

Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
Graph of a rational function with vertical asymptotes at x = -3 and x = 1, and a horizontal asymptote at y = 0.


As x3x\(\to\)-3^{-}, f(x)f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))\(\to\)____

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the point of interest on the x-axis, which is \(x \to -3^-\), meaning we are approaching \(-3\) from the left side.
Look at the graph near \(x = -3\) on the left side to observe the behavior of the function \(f(x)\) as \(x\) approaches \(-3\) from values less than \(-3\).
Notice the value of \(f(x)\) as \(x\) gets closer to \(-3\) from the left. Check if the function values increase without bound (go to \(+\infty\)), decrease without bound (go to \(-\infty\)), or approach a finite number.
From the graph, observe that as \(x\) approaches \(-3\) from the left, the function \(f(x)\) decreases without bound, meaning \(f(x) \to -\infty\).
Summarize the behavior: As \(x \to -3^-\), \(f(x) \to -\infty\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a specific value. They indicate values of x where the function is undefined, often due to division by zero in rational functions. In the graph, vertical asymptotes are shown at x = 6 and x = 14.
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Determining Vertical Asymptotes

Horizontal Asymptotes

A horizontal asymptote represents the value that the function approaches as x tends to positive or negative infinity. It shows the end behavior of the function. In this graph, the horizontal asymptote is y = 0, meaning the function values get closer to zero as x becomes very large or very small.
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Determining Horizontal Asymptotes

Limit Behavior Near a Point

The limit of a function as x approaches a specific value from the left or right describes the function's behavior near that point. For example, as x approaches -3 from the left (x → -3⁻), the function value approaches a certain number or infinity. Understanding this helps in interpreting the graph and completing limit statements.
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