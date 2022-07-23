Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range.
f(x)=(x+1)2+4 f(x) = - (x + 1)^2 + 4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vertex of the quadratic function given in vertex form \(f(x) = - (x + 1)^2 + 4\). The vertex form is \(f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k\), where \((h, k)\) is the vertex. Here, rewrite \((x + 1)^2\) as \((x - (-1))^2\), so the vertex is at \((-1, 4)\).
Determine the axis of symmetry using the vertex. The axis of symmetry is the vertical line that passes through the vertex, so its equation is \(x = -1\).
Find the y-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\). Substitute \(x = 0\) into the function: \(f(0) = - (0 + 1)^2 + 4\). This gives the point where the graph crosses the y-axis.
Find the x-intercepts by setting \(f(x) = 0\) and solving for \(x\): \(0 = - (x + 1)^2 + 4\). Rearrange and solve the resulting equation to find the x-values where the graph crosses the x-axis.
Determine the domain and range of the function. The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers, so \((-\infty, \infty)\). Since the parabola opens downward (because \(a = -1 < 0\)) and the vertex is the maximum point at \(y = 4\), the range is \((-\infty, 4]\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function

The vertex form of a quadratic function is f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. It helps easily identify the vertex, which is the highest or lowest point depending on the sign of 'a'. In the given function, f(x) = -(x + 1)^2 + 4, the vertex is (-1, 4).
Recommended video:
08:07
Vertex Form

Axis of Symmetry

The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that passes through the vertex of the parabola, dividing it into two mirror-image halves. Its equation is x = h, where h is the x-coordinate of the vertex. For the function f(x) = -(x + 1)^2 + 4, the axis of symmetry is x = -1.
Recommended video:
07:42
Properties of Parabolas

Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions

The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the vertex and the direction the parabola opens. For f(x) = -(x + 1)^2 + 4, the parabola opens downward, so the range is all y-values less than or equal to 4.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0

553
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x) = (x + 4)^2 - 2

1275
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+3)(x−5)>0

543
views
Textbook Question

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.

172
views
Textbook Question

Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x2+8x+15)÷(x+5)

1275
views
Textbook Question

Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4

753
views