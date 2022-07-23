Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0
In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range.
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Key Concepts
Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function
Axis of Symmetry
Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions
In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x) = (x + 4)^2 - 2
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+3)(x−5)>0
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x2+8x+15)÷(x+5)
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4