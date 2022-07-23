Textbook Question
Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=−2(x+1)2+5
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Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=−2(x+1)2+5
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (3x2−2x+5)/(x−3)
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As ______
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).]
a.b. c. d.
Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.