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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 10
Chapter 4, Problem 10

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=(x2+7)/3f(x)=(x^2+7)/3

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Recall that a polynomial function is a function that can be written in the form \(f(x) = a_n x^n + a_{n-1} x^{n-1} + \cdots + a_1 x + a_0\), where each exponent is a non-negative integer and the coefficients \(a_i\) are real numbers.
Look at the given function: \(f(x) = \frac{x^2 + 7}{3}\). Notice that the numerator is a polynomial expression \(x^2 + 7\) and the denominator is a constant (3).
Since dividing a polynomial by a nonzero constant still results in a polynomial function, rewrite the function as \(f(x) = \frac{1}{3} x^2 + \frac{7}{3}\) to see it clearly in polynomial form.
Identify the degree of the polynomial by looking at the highest power of \(x\) in the expression. Here, the highest power is 2 from the term \(\frac{1}{3} x^2\).
Conclude that \(f(x)\) is a polynomial function of degree 2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is a function that can be expressed as a sum of terms consisting of variables raised to non-negative integer powers, multiplied by coefficients. It has the general form f(x) = a_n x^n + ... + a_1 x + a_0, where n is a whole number. Recognizing polynomial functions involves checking for variables with whole number exponents and no variables in denominators or under roots.
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Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the polynomial with a non-zero coefficient. It indicates the polynomial's order and affects its graph's shape and behavior. For example, in f(x) = 4x^3 + 2x^2, the degree is 3 because the highest exponent is 3.
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Simplifying Functions to Identify Polynomials

To determine if a function is a polynomial, simplify the expression fully. For example, dividing a polynomial by a constant (like 3) does not change its polynomial nature. However, variables in denominators or fractional exponents disqualify it from being a polynomial. Simplification helps clarify the function's form.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=(x2+7)/x3f(x)=(x^2+7)/x^3

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Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=2(x−3)2+1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (3x2−2x+5)/(x−3)

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.

As x1, f(x)x\(\to\)1^{-},\(\text{ }\)f(x)\(\to\)_{_{}}______

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Textbook Question

Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).] f(x)=x3+x2+2xf(x) = -x^3 + x^2 + 2x

a.b. c. d.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x3−2x2−11x+12

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