Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (3x2−2x+5)/(x−3)
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Long Division
Quotient and Remainder in Polynomial Division
Degree of a Polynomial
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As ______
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).]
a.b. c. d.
Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x3−2x2−11x+12