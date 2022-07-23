Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As , ____
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As , ____
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=2(x−3)2+1
In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (3x2−2x+5)/(x−3)
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x3−2x2−11x+12