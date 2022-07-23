Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=−2(x+1)2+5
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 11
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As ______
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Identify the point of interest on the x-axis, which is \(x \to 1^-\), meaning we are approaching 1 from the left side.
Look at the graph near \(x = 1\) and observe the behavior of the function \(f(x)\) as \(x\) approaches 1 from values less than 1.
Notice that the graph is very close to the horizontal asymptote \(y = 0\) near \(x = 1\), and the function values are slightly below zero.
Since the function values are approaching zero from the negative side as \(x\) approaches 1 from the left, we conclude that \(f(x) \to 0^-\) as \(x \to 1^-\).
Therefore, the limit of \(f(x)\) as \(x\) approaches 1 from the left is 0, but the function values are slightly negative.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur where a function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a specific value. They indicate values of x where the function is undefined, often due to division by zero in rational functions. In the graph, vertical asymptotes are shown at x = 6 and x = 14.
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Horizontal Asymptotes
A horizontal asymptote represents the value that a function approaches as x approaches positive or negative infinity. It shows the end behavior of the function. In this graph, the horizontal asymptote is y = 0, meaning the function values get closer to zero as x becomes very large or very small.
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Limit Behavior Near a Point
The limit of a function as x approaches a specific value from the left or right describes the function's behavior near that point. For example, as x approaches 1 from the left (x → 1⁻), the function value approaches a certain number or infinity. Understanding this helps in analyzing function continuity and asymptotic behavior.
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